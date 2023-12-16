Shorthanded Hawks snap losing skid with blowout win over Raptors

The team made the adjustment with De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) missing his third straight game and Jalen Johnson still recovering from a wrist fracture.

The Hawks smothered the Raptors on the boards, outrebounding them 55-32, and had double-digit rebounding nights from Okongwu, Clint Capela and Saddiq Bey, who pulled down 10 rebounds for a second straight game.

“I felt (Okongwu’s) presence so much,” Capela said. “Sometimes I get to the offensive glass and I don’t get to get back on defense and so he can relay me by being there. Obviously, defensive rebounds has been an area where we struggled a lot. So, having another presence like him keeps us afloat. Not afloat, like really today, we dominated.”

Four players (Okongwu, Capela, Bey and Trae Young) ended the night with double-doubles for the first time since 2007.

2. Because they bumped their backup big into the starting group, they needed to get even more creative with the rotation and they turned to Garrison Mathews and Trent Forrest to fill some of the minutes that Hunter’s absence left open.

Forrest, who ended the night with three rebounds and four assists, filled the spot in the rotation usually occupied by Wesley Matthews, but the Hawks rarely play the veteran when they have back-to-back games on the schedule. He gave the Hawks a solid presence on the defensive end, especially since they could take advantage of his size.

3. Since Mathews was not having to split minutes with the veteran Matthews, he took advantage and gave the Hawks a lot of intensity on the defensive end. He set solid screens, flew around the court to contest shots and attacked all of his close outs.

With 11:44 to go in the game, Mathews moved into the paint and got up in the air to disrupt a lob attempt from Raptors’ Scottie Barnes to Precious Achiuwa at the rim. He also got into the right spots and drew four offensive fouls from four different players - Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent and Jakob Poetl.

“I loved it,” Capela said. “I haven’t seen it a lot but all I was telling to him and all our bench ‘that’s 3 and D, right here.’ You make 3s and then you make stops on the other side. That’s what we need.”

4. Young attacked the Raptors defense throughout the game and finished with 38 points, five rebounds and 11 assists for his 66th career-game with at least 30 points and 10 assists.

“I think for me, I understand they got advantages with their size and their length,” Young said. “But at the same time I got advantages too with my smartness, the way I can score from a lot of levels and also pass the ball. So, I’m not always going to be perfect. I had eight turnovers tonight. I think that’s the most I’ve had all year. So, I’m not going to be every time but for the most part, I try to make the right decision and try to use what I have to my advantage.”

5. Seth Lundy made his official NBA debut in Friday’s matchup and scored his first official NBA basket. With the Hawks leading by 24 points, they emptied their bench with 1:04 left in the game.

He committed a foul on Raptors guard Malachi Flynn and sent him to the free-throw line, but made up for it on the other end by catching a pass from Forrest in the corner before pulling up and hitting jumper.

Lundy has averaged 17.9 points and 5.5 rebounds with the College Park Skyhawks in the G League and was assigned to the Hawks earlier this week.

After the game, Young made sure to secure the game ball to commemorate his first field goal.

Stat to know

104 -- the Hawks allowed a season-low 104 points to the Raptors in Friday’s win. The previous season low was 105, which they allowed in their win over the Pelicans on Nov. 4.

Quotable

“To have a player come in, in that situation, limited minutes, to do that, it gives us a real lift.” -- Quin Snyder on Garrison Mathews drawing four offensive fouls.

