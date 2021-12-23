Shorthanded Hawks fall to depleted Magic

“How did you get that hole, it’s just not playing harder and it’s not executing, and you dig a hole for yourself,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “When you get in a situation like that, you’ve got to stay together. You’ve got to stay together and you’ve got to work your way out of it, possession by possession, that’s on the defensive end of the floor as well as the offensive end of the floor. You’ve got to get stops and then offensively you need to be organized and execute your offense.”

3. Cam Reddish finished with a career-high 36 points, going 6-for-10 from 3-point range, adding five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He and John Collins led the way offensively, with Collins adding 26 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, plus two assists and two blocks. The Hawks struggled whenever Collins (who finished as a plus-7), in particular, went to the bench.

“It’s the same old story,” Collins said of the Hawks falling into a 20-point hole and not putting a complete game together. “We take bad shots, we don’t play defense, don’t rebound. We don’t. We lose. We’re losing. We’ve got to fight our way back into the game. It’s an uphill battle. It’s the same story. I could sit here and talk about it all day. But same stuff... We’ve just got to galvanize the group together and we’ve got to figure it out.”

4. This was Bogdanovic’s first game back in about a month, and he was limited to 16-20 minutes but ended up going a little over at 21:54, still limited to 4:32 in the fourth quarter. His shot wasn’t falling (2-9 FG, 1-5 from 3-point range,1-2 FT), finishing with six points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and as a plus-12, but it’s good for the Hawks to get him back in the rotation. Bogdanovic said his ankle didn’t bother him during the game, another good sign.

5. The Hawks have now lost seven straight games at home, dating back to the loss to the Knicks Nov. 27. About to enter a road-heavy portion of their schedule, the Hawks will have one more opportunity to avoid going winless at State Farm Arena in December when they host the Bulls Dec. 27.

Stat of the game: 20 (what the deficit reached midway through the third quarter, which proved too large a hole to climb out of)

Star of the game: Franz Wagner (led the Magic with 25 points, adding two blocked shots)

Quotable: “That team was really playing in the same situation we were playing in, a lot of guys out, and I thought they had a better flow, better rhythm… They brought the intensity for 48 minutes tonight and pretty much controlled the game from start to finish.” (McMillan on the Magic overcoming the absences of key players to dominate Wednesday’s game)