Huerter enters protocols; six Hawks players out due to COVID-19

Kevin Huerter entered the league’s health and safety protocols ahead of Wednesday’s home game vs. the Magic, becoming the sixth Hawks player to enter protocols.
He joins Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
The Hawks are also missing De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) due to injury, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) probable for Wednesday’s game. Available to play is John Collins, Gorgui Dieng, Onyeka Okongwu, Cam Reddish and Delon Wright, plus three players who were recalled from the G League (Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays) and Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill, added via 10-day hardship exception.
In order for players to rejoin the team, they must test negative twice, 24 hours apart.
