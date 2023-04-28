X

Season ends for Hawks after Game 6 loss to Celtics

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

The Hawks were able to fight off playoff elimination with a win in Boston on Tuesday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

They weren’t as fortunate on their home court in Atlanta on Thursday.

The Celtics stood tall in the face of an energetic crowd at State Farm Arena and defeated the Hawks 128-120. The win clinched the best-of-seven series for the visitors, while the Hawks gave the sellout crowd plenty to cheer for in their final game of the season.

Game 5 hero Trae Young was at his arm-shivering, tongue-wagging best, leading the Hawks with 30 points and several successful long-range shots. In the end, it was metro Atlanta natives Jaylen Brown (32 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (17 points) as well as former Hawk Al Horford (10 points, including key baskets in the fourth quarter) who helped Boston win - and eliminate the Hawks.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board exploring possible ethics violation by Morley6h ago

Credit: Josh Galemore

Suspects sought in women’s beating during Orange Crush at Tybee Island
4h ago

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
4h ago

Loose gun laws. Multiple defendants. Possible Trump indictment brings security challenge
10h ago

Loose gun laws. Multiple defendants. Possible Trump indictment brings security challenge
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed by Atlanta police at gas station, accused of shooting at officers
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The transformation of Al Horford - 3-point shooter - began in Atlanta
10h ago
‘TRAE-MENDOUS!’ How one shot saved the Hawks’ season
John Collins’ sacrifice through playoff series pays off big in Game 5 win for Hawks
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
4h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
8h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top