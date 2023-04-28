Season ends for Hawks after Game 6 loss to Celtics

The Hawks were able to fight off playoff elimination with a win in Boston on Tuesday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
They weren’t as fortunate on their home court in Atlanta on Thursday.
The Celtics stood tall in the face of an energetic crowd at State Farm Arena and defeated the Hawks 128-120. The win clinched the best-of-seven series for the visitors, while the Hawks gave the sellout crowd plenty to cheer for in their final game of the season.
Game 5 hero Trae Young was at his arm-shivering, tongue-wagging best, leading the Hawks with 30 points and several successful long-range shots. In the end, it was metro Atlanta natives Jaylen Brown (32 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (17 points) as well as former Hawk Al Horford (10 points, including key baskets in the fourth quarter) who helped Boston win - and eliminate the Hawks.
