Okongwu, Snell, Dunn out for Hawks’ first exhibition game

All have been doing modified workouts and will be re-evaluated Friday, but will not yet have done enough contact work in practice to participate in a game. We’ll have a better idea of their timeline for recovery and return to games after that re-evaluation.

Okongwu is coming off a stress fracture on the sesamoid bone of his left foot, Snell is dealing with inflammation of the cuboid bone in his right foot and there is “cartilage disruption” in Dunn’s right knee.