Hawks update injuries to Okongwu, Dunn and Snell

Heading into training camp, the Hawks listed injuries on just three players: center Onyeka Okongwu, guard Kris Dunn and wing Tony Snell.
Considering how banged up the team was for the majority of last season, it’s a relatively short injury report.
Okongwu, who has been dealing with a stress fracture on the sesamoid bone of his left foot, underwent an MRI Nov. 20. Although he’s showing signs of improvement, the MRI still showed inflammation. After taking some time to rest, Okongwu has “begun a graduated return to reloading, including form shooting and conditioning activities,” the team announced.
An MRI on Nov. 24 showed “cartilage disruption” in Dunn’s right knee. He’s able to participate in modified individual workouts, according to the team, likely nothing involving contact. Cartilage injuries can be tricky, and last season Dunn missed time for an MCL sprain in the same knee.
With Snell, an MRI on Nov. 20 showed inflammation of the cuboid bone in his right foot. Snell has begun taking part in some “form shooting and conditioning activities,” per the Hawks.
All players will be reviewed on Dec. 11, the day of the Hawks’ first preseason game against the Orlando Magic.