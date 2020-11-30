Hawks update injuries to Okongwu, Dunn and Snell

Considering how banged up the team was for the majority of last season, it’s a relatively short injury report.

Okongwu, who has been dealing with a stress fracture on the sesamoid bone of his left foot, underwent an MRI Nov. 20. Although he’s showing signs of improvement, the MRI still showed inflammation. After taking some time to rest, Okongwu has “begun a graduated return to reloading, including form shooting and conditioning activities,” the team announced.