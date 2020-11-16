Hawks’ first-half schedule could include time to make up games

Schlenk said the travel could look very different, and teams may try to play more than once during a road trip. However, nothing is official until the league announces dates and protocols.

“The travel’s going to look more like a baseball model, like if we go to Charlotte to play the Hornets, we’ll go up there and we’ll stay three days and play two games to try and limit the travel,” he said.

Allowing time for some makeup games makes sense, given the level of uncertainty about getting through a 72-game season without playing inside a bubble.

Per Schlenk, there are discussions around players limiting contact/interactions while on the road, as well as other day-to-day logistics.

“There’s just a lot of up in the air,” Schlenk said. “Talks about the number of people that can travel with the plane, are you taking the broadcasters, all those things are up in the air. The number of people that are allowed into the practice facility, we’re kind of a split facility right now. We have the players, trainers and coaches on one side, and we have the other front office staff on the other side of the building and we do our best not to have those two different groups intermingle.

“As we’re testing all those folks every day, keeping the rest of us away. So it’s going to be a wild year and we’re all going to be adjusting on the fly.”