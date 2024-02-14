NBA fines Hawks’ Trae Young for gesture toward game official

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA fined Hawks guard Trae Young $35,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.
The incident occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ 136-126 loss to the Bulls on Monday at State Farm Arena. Officials had just assessed Young a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul for flopping following a missed 3-pointer where he tried to draw a foul off the Bulls’ Torrey Craig.
It was Young’s second technical of the game after he picked up one earlier in the contest. But since it was not an unsportsmanlike technical, Young remained in the game. But after officials whistled Young for the technical, he made the “pay me” or “money gesture” as he walked to the other end of the court, where the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan took the free throw.
Young has not shied away from criticism of the league’s officiating this season.
During the team’s matchup against the Suns on Feb. 2, Young gave a thumbs down during the officials communication who explained that wing Grayson Allen did not foul Jalen Johnson on a look at that the basket. That would have given the Hawks two free throws.
Two games later against the Clippers, Young offered a thumbs up during a similar situation. That time, though, officials ruled that Johnson did not commit a foul on Clippers center Daniel Theis.
On Wednesday, Young tweeted a joke about the fine going to a great cause before the league announced the fine. He already had to pay a fine for the flopping technical in addition to the fine handed down Wednesday.
Hope it’s to a great cause🙏🏽💲 🙄🤣— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 14, 2024
But Young has 10 technical fouls, and should he get to 16, the league would suspend him for one game. Any technical fouls after that would result in a one-game suspension following each call.
The Hawks play their final game before the All-Star break Wednesday night against the Hornets.
