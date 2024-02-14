NBA fines Hawks’ Trae Young for gesture toward game official

Young has not shied away from criticism of the league’s officiating this season.

During the team’s matchup against the Suns on Feb. 2, Young gave a thumbs down during the officials communication who explained that wing Grayson Allen did not foul Jalen Johnson on a look at that the basket. That would have given the Hawks two free throws.

Two games later against the Clippers, Young offered a thumbs up during a similar situation. That time, though, officials ruled that Johnson did not commit a foul on Clippers center Daniel Theis.

On Wednesday, Young tweeted a joke about the fine going to a great cause before the league announced the fine. He already had to pay a fine for the flopping technical in addition to the fine handed down Wednesday.

Hope it’s to a great cause🙏🏽💲 🙄🤣 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 14, 2024

But Young has 10 technical fouls, and should he get to 16, the league would suspend him for one game. Any technical fouls after that would result in a one-game suspension following each call.

The Hawks play their final game before the All-Star break Wednesday night against the Hornets.