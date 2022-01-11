Nate McMillan clears health and safety protocols

That means McMillan has returned two negative COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart. He is coaching Tuesday afternoon’s practice and will be back on the bench for Wednesday’s game vs. Miami.

The Hawks have been short-handed for weeks as they navigate a COVID-19 outbreak, which began when Trae Young tested positive Dec. 19, but look to be on the other side of it for now. Getting McMillan back was one of the last dominoes. They now have zero players in health and safety protocols, with Gorgui Dieng, the last remaining Hawks player in protocols, clearing them as well.