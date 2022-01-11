Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Nate McMillan clears health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan gives instructions to players during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan gives instructions to players during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Hawks coach Nate McMillan officially cleared health and safety protocols and is able to return to his coaching duties, according to a person familiar with the situation.

That means McMillan has returned two negative COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart. He is coaching Tuesday afternoon’s practice and will be back on the bench for Wednesday’s game vs. Miami.

The Hawks have been short-handed for weeks as they navigate a COVID-19 outbreak, which began when Trae Young tested positive Dec. 19, but look to be on the other side of it for now. Getting McMillan back was one of the last dominoes. They now have zero players in health and safety protocols, with Gorgui Dieng, the last remaining Hawks player in protocols, clearing them as well.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘We’ve got to care:’ Frustration grows as Hawks’ problems persist
22h ago
Hawks wrap up six-game road trip with loss to Clippers
Hawks struggle defensively in loss to Lakers
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top