Watch: Mo Gueye takes you behind scenes at Hawks’ practice facility

The Hawks weight room has a garage door that they can open up to the elements and take advantage of the mild fall weather of the South.

Behind the practice facility, the Hawks have a turf field where they can continue those workouts outside or they can hop in the pool to accomplish their fitness goals.

So, they’ll get their workouts in and fuel up with the personalized smoothies the team’s nutritionist has developed for them. Plus, they can stock up on the meals cooked by the team’s chef.

The kitchen sits right by the player’s entrance to the practice facility and it’s one of the first things they may spot when the enter and the last before they head home.

Though not many players on the team drink coffee, there’s an espresso machine that many on the coaching staff utilize.

When the players aren’t spending time in the weight room or on the court, they’re usually with trainers, getting treatment or taped up. They take advantage of the hot and cold tubs to recover from bumps and bruises incurred throughout the season.

But those tubs also provide a space where have plenty of conversations that spill over into the locker room where Gueye said they create memories.

“Lot of jokes, plans and memories are made here,” he said.

Gueye has built plenty of relationships during his rookie season including with veteran center Clint Capela. He said the two bonded over their shared African background, speaking French together and it has allowed the young big man to look up to Capela.

Enjoy the tour that few get to take and go where few get to go. You can also take our photo tour.