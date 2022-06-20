Landry Fields prepares to assume new role as Hawks’ general manager

Fields sees the game from a different lens. Being just a few years away from playing the game and still the same age as some of the top talents on the court right now, he can ultimately help the Hawks during the 2022 draft as they look to return as a top-contending team next season, just a year after making the Eastern Conference finals.

“I think it’s a matter of perspective,” Fields said. “I think everyone has experiences, they have certain cultures and traditions that come they from that help piece together how we’re looking at anything, whether it’s a big decision on the player, or it’s just where we want to be as a front office. Hopefully, at the end of the day, my perspective is taken into account with everyone else’s.”

Building a great organization happens just as much off the court as it does on the court. While his new position doesn’t officially begin for two weeks, Fields has already begun looking to make an internal difference.

With the NBA draft coming on Thursday, Fields will be working alongside Schlenk in prioritizing the improvement of the defense and getting help for Hawk’s star Trae Young. However, his main focus is helping the front office of this team continue to thrive and be unified in its decision-making processes in order to bring the Hawks back to its fullest potential.

“For me, it’s about how do I create a space where people that are under my care, they can win and grow at their jobs,” Fields said. “And I take that seriously. And I take pride in that. So, it’s about pouring into every single person in that office, figuring out how they can be their best and equipping them for that empowerment.”