Hawks learn upcoming Summer League matchups

Each of the league’s 30 teams will participate in the event which runs from July 7-17, and the Hawks will face Utah July 9 (7:30 p.m., NBA TV) in its summer league. The two teams with the best record after four games will advance to the championship game July 17.

The remaining 28 teams will play a fifth game July 16 or 17. The Hawks have not made an appearance in the championship game since it was introduced in 2013.