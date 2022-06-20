Hawks learn upcoming Summer League matchups

The Atlanta Hawks will be back in action next month, playing five games during NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Each of the league’s 30 teams will participate in the event which runs from July 7-17, and the Hawks will face Utah July 9 (7:30 p.m., NBA TV) in its summer league. The two teams with the best record after four games will advance to the championship game July 17.
The remaining 28 teams will play a fifth game July 16 or 17. The Hawks have not made an appearance in the championship game since it was introduced in 2013.
Here’s a look at the Hawks’ first four games (all times eastern):
- July 9 vs. Utah (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 11 vs. New Orleans (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 12 vs. Miami (7 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 14 vs. San Antonio (3 p.m., ESPN2)
