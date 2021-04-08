John Collins to miss at least one more week with ankle sprain

Collins, who suffered the sprain in a loss to Phoenix on March 30, is continuing in his daily rehab activities, the team announced Thursday, which includes “progression to dynamic foot contacts, lateral shuffling and individual court work.”

But, it will be another seven to 10 days before he is reviewed again, so he will miss at least the next three to four games, with the fourth game vs. Milwaukee coming next Thursday, the day he will be re-evaluated.