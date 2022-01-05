John Collins clears protocols, in a boost for Hawks

That means Collins has returned two negative COVID-19 tests, taken 24 hours apart. Collins will travel to Los Angeles and meet with Hawks medical staff to go through a workout and see how he’s feeling. If he’s up for it, he’ll join the team as it takes on the Lakers on Friday and the Clippers on Sunday, but the Hawks will wait to see how he’s doing before determining his availability (some NBA players have bounced back quickly from COVID-19, others have taken a little longer to get their wind back).

Whenever Collins can return, though, it certainly will help the Hawks to have a go-to starter and the longest-tenured member of the roster back in the rotation.