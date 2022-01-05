Hamburger icon
John Collins clears protocols, in a boost for Hawks

121321 Atlanta: Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela (left) and John Collins take the court to play the Houston Rockets in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
121321 Atlanta: Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela (left) and John Collins take the court to play the Houston Rockets in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

In a huge boost for a Hawks roster that has been upended because of COVID-19, John Collins has cleared health and safety protocols, according to a person familiar with the situation.

That means Collins has returned two negative COVID-19 tests, taken 24 hours apart. Collins will travel to Los Angeles and meet with Hawks medical staff to go through a workout and see how he’s feeling. If he’s up for it, he’ll join the team as it takes on the Lakers on Friday and the Clippers on Sunday, but the Hawks will wait to see how he’s doing before determining his availability (some NBA players have bounced back quickly from COVID-19, others have taken a little longer to get their wind back).

Whenever Collins can return, though, it certainly will help the Hawks to have a go-to starter and the longest-tenured member of the roster back in the rotation.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

