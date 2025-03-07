Jalen Johnson: ‘I’ll be good by next season’ as recovery continues after shoulder surgery

He wore a sling for some time but has since been seen without one as he goes through his recovery and rehab process.

“It’s going good. It’s a slow process,” Johnson said. “(It) obviously sucks, but it’s been good. Not really looking (too far ahead). Just trying to get back, take my time with everything. And I don’t really got a date yet, but yeah, I’ll be good by next season.”

Part of his rehab includes working with Upper Extremity Specialist Mojca “Mo” Herman, who worked with him last season when he rehabbed a fractured left wrist.

“She’s been good,” Johnson said. “Mo has been one of the main people I’ve been working with, ever since she got here, like even beforehand. What she does is great. Her track record of athletes she’s worked with, it speaks for itself. So we’re very fortunate to have someone like Mo on the staff. And you know when she comes around, it’s great.”

The Hawks have missed Johnson’s presence on the court and his ability to push the team’s pace and ability to get out transition. The Hawks were 18-17 with Johnson on the court, cracked the top six and went to the semifinals of the NBA Cup. But they’ve gone 10-17 without Johnson and have hovered around the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference for several weeks.

But Johnson has tried to remain engaged even if he can’t contribute the way he wants to.

“Obviously, I wish we could get some more wins right now, and that’s what the main goal is for us as a team,” Johnson said. “And I’m still trying to play a role in it, even though I’m not playing, I still want to have an impact on this team. Even if it’s just in the locker room or at practice or something like that, I’m still looking for ways to just interact with guys, because obviously I love being around them. I miss being around them all the time.”

But as he continues to rehab his way back to full health, Johnson has continued to lean on his family for support.

“My conversations with my mom turn into like, hour phone calls, three hour phone calls,” Johnson said. “It’s just good. It’s great to have a support system like that that loves and cares about you so much, regardless of what you do for a living. They care about you as a person. So I’m extremely grateful for that, and they’ve been a huge help as well with all this.”