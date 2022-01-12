Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Hawks’ Hunter upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game

Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (right) defends against the Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
caption arrowCaption
Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (right) defends against the Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

De’Andre Hunter has only played in 11 games this season, undergoing surgery on his right wrist to repair a tendon injury in mid-November.

ExploreMore from the AJC on the Hawks

But, there’s optimism he could return as soon as Wednesday’s game vs. the Heat, with Hunter playing 5-on-5 for the first time in Tuesday’s practice and listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Tuesday evening. Hunter’s return wouldn’t be a cure-all for the Hawks’ much-maligned defense, and it would obviously take him a while to get back in the swing of things, but it could eventually give them a boost in that category.

“It was good to get him out there. ... We’ll see how Dre feels and we’ll make a decision here this week,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said of Hunter’s availability.

Daily Hawks: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about the Atlanta Hawks today.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Nate McMillan clears health and safety protocols
19h ago
‘We’ve got to care:’ Frustration grows as Hawks’ problems persist
Hawks wrap up six-game road trip with loss to Clippers
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top