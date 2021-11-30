How Hawks adjust with Bogdanovic, Hunter, potentially Reddish out

“We’re putting him down there with the G League where he can get minutes and play because he can’t get minutes up here with us, so that’s what it’s for and that’s what we want him to do. Is get down there and play and get as many minutes as possible.”

The only way Johnson would get playing time with the Hawks, per McMillan, is likely if they had more players out. The most likely scenario is Hill (who struggles offensively but provides a veteran presence) and Luwawu-Cabarrot (who has mostly played in garbage time) getting minutes if Reddish isn’t available, and Reddish handling more of the workload if he is available to play. The Hawks have already had to adjust to Hunter being out, with Kevin Huerter sliding in to the starting lineup filling in well so far, similar to what he did last season when injuries added up.

