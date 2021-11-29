Hawks’ Bogdanovic to miss approximately two weeks

Bogdanovic left during the second quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Knicks with the ankle injury. He underwent an MRI Sunday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain and a period of rest and rehabilitation will follow. His status will be updated in two weeks, according to the team.

The Hawks got some good news with the injury to forward Cam Reddish, who suffered a left wrist strain and was forced to leave Saturday’s game. He also underwent MRI earlier Sunday, which confirmed the sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment, according to the team.