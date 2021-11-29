ajc logo
X

Hawks’ Bogdanovic to miss approximately two weeks

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Caption
Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: Darren Abate

Credit: Darren Abate

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will miss approximately two weeks after an MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain.

Bogdanovic left during the second quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Knicks with the ankle injury. He underwent an MRI Sunday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain and a period of rest and rehabilitation will follow. His status will be updated in two weeks, according to the team.

The Hawks got some good news with the injury to forward Cam Reddish, who suffered a left wrist strain and was forced to leave Saturday’s game. He also underwent MRI earlier Sunday, which confirmed the sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment, according to the team.

About the Author

ajc.com

AJC Sports
Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Majority of Hawks still get to avoid game day COVID-19 testing
12h ago
Hawks’ seven-game win streak snapped with loss to Knicks
23h ago
Reddish, Bogdanovic to get MRIs following injuries in Hawks-Knicks
23h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top