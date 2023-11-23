High-scoring Hawks stave off Nets, snap three-game losing skid

That’s where they forced the Nets’ Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie to miss shots on back-to-back possessions, then Hawks guard Trae Young picked off a pass from Dorian Finney-Smith intended for Bridges.

The Hawks held the Nets to 5-of-11 shooting in overtime.

“We were talking about that in the huddle,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. ”The guys were talking about it. Had a couple times we gave up some offensive rebounds but those were stops, too. Initially it was a stop. So it was good to see.”

2. The Hawks have not benefited from home-court advantage so far this season. Heading into Wednesday, the Hawks held a 2-5 record when playing at home, after losses in their home opener against the Knicks and again two weeks later. They also dropped games against the Heat, Sixers and Pacers.

But the Hawks did what they needed to do on the second night of back-to-back games.

The win comes as they get ready to head for an extended road trip where they potentially play five games over eight days. The trip could get extended depending on how the schedule shakes out following group play of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

3. The Hawks got off to another hot start on Wednesday after a record-setting first half the night before. Led by Young, the Hawks made nine 3s in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game. All but three came from Young, who scored 19 of his 43 points early.

Young shot 50% from 3, following up his performance from the night before where he sank 62.5% of his baskets from distance. The guard had an inefficient start to the season but has forged ahead and hopes that he has found a breakthrough.

“I hope so,” he said. “I hope you see I’m getting getting my shot to go a little bit more. I mean, I just want to be there for my teammates offensively and defensively. I just want to impose my will as much as I can every night I go out there and play.”

4. Snyder has often spoken of the Hawks remaining poised and focusing on what they can control. But in the midst of a competitive first quarter, Snyder lost his cool.

With 7:49 left in the opening period, Nets forward Cyam Johnson attempted a 3 but it bounced off the rim and hit the backboard. Snyder immediately threw his hands in the air and leapt off the ground to protest the lack of a call for the ball being out of bounds.

Though the Hawks played through the possession, secured the rebound and started to initiate their offense, Snyder continued to protest and Hawks assistant Igor Kokoskov needed to hold him back. Snyder picked up a technical foul.

It’s Snyder’s second in his tenure with the Hawks. He picked up one contesting an offensive foul called on Wesley Matthews during the team’s game against the Heat.

5. The Hawks had five players end the night in double figures with three of them posting double-doubles. They had a big night from their front court with De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu all grabbing double-digit rebounds along with strong offensive nights.

In addition to that, the Hawks had eight blocks, a season-high, with Hunter and Capela denying multiple shots.

Hunter had a strong night, two games after his return following his ejection from the game against the Sixers Friday. With 25 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal, he reminded himself that his team needs him.

“I got ejected a few games ago,” Hunter said. “So, I don’t think I’m going to get anymore techs for the rest of my career.”

Hawks 147, Nets 145

Stat to know

14 -- Trae Young has had a steal in each of the first 14 games to string together a career-best streak. He currently averages a career-high 1.67 steals per game.

Quotable

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him that mad. Just having a coach out there that you know has your back, makes the players go harder for him and the team.” -- De’Andre Hunter on what Snyder’s technical foul does for the team.

Up next

The Hawks have the next couple of days off before they kick off a long road trip with back-to-back games against the Wizards and Celtics on Saturday and Sunday respectively.