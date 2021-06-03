‘Fearless’ Trae Young dominates in first playoff series

With him paving the way, this series wasn’t particularly close. The Hawks lost Game 2 on the road after one bad half, their single hiccup in five games. But they were in the driver’s seat of games 3, 4 and 5, with Young controlling the tempo.

He poses ample matchup problems, part of what makes him so difficult for defenses to nail down. If the Knicks tried to trap Young, he got off the ball and found a teammate, but he had plenty of success finding his own shot, as well.

“You need that in the playoffs,” McMillan said. “... He’s just fearless out there. He’s very confident in what he brings to the floor and you need that this time of the season. So showing his growth, getting his teammates involved while continuing to be aggressive, puts a lot of pressure on that opponent to figure out ways to stop him.”

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

He was by far the best player in the series, but the thing that stood out to teammate Clint Capela the most was how steady he was throughout (Capela is one of the few Hawks with ample postseason experience).

“That was definitely big time out of him, coming out, first playoffs, and the consistency that he showed. … It was tremendous, his focus.”

Next up, the Hawks will face No. 1 seed Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals, which will begin Sunday. By winning a playoff series, they’ve already surpassed the team’s original goal of making the postseason — but Young isn’t ready for this to end.

“Obviously I feel a lot better because we’re winning and I’m such a competitor, I want to win so much that this feels good, but I’m not satisfied,” Young said. “I’m not satisfied with just getting to the second round. I’m not satisfied with where we are. I know what this team is capable of. Like I’ve been saying all year, we have a squad and a team that can surprise a lot of people. But we’re not going to surprise ourselves, because we know what we’re capable of.”