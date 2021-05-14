‘He’s doing the small things:’ Hawks rookie Okongwu showing progress

Of all the years to be a rookie in the NBA, this has to be one of the toughest, so that advice from more seasoned teammates certainly comes in handy. Because of the coronavirus, the league’s calendar was upended, compressed into a tight schedule that severely limits practice time, which is especially tough on guys who are still adjusting to the league. Okongwu also entered with an injury that limited him in the preseason and beginning of the season, as he dealt with a stress fracture in the sesamoid bone of his left foot.

In the first half of the season, under Lloyd Pierce, Okongwu played in 14 games. Under interim coach Nate McMillan, who took over March 1, he has played in 35. Playing more consistently has helped him settle into more of a rhythm as the Hawks’ backup center, behind starter Clint Capela.

His stats don’t jump off the page (4.2 points, 0.6 blocks, three rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game), but the Hawks don’t need him to put up eye-popping numbers — they need him to take time to develop his game, while helping out the second unit. Whether he plays much in the postseason or not, as rotations tighten, Okongwu has taken a step forward, even if he still has rookie moments here and there.

“It’s all experience,” Okongwu said. “The more reps I get, the more I learn, the better I get. As of right now, I’m just trying to go out there, do what I do, have fun, learn how to stay out of foul trouble. Trying to stay away from picking up ticky-tack fouls, but it’s all a learning experience.”

With his athleticism, coming out of USC, Okongwu drew comparisons to Miami’s Bam Adebayo. As Okongwu continues in the league, he wants to develop his ball-handling and passing, as Adebayo did.

“I feel like when me and him came out of college, we were the same type of player,” Okongwu said of Adebayo, who played one season for Kentucky. “He developed over the course of these past couple years, me and him started off the same, and then he was able to develop his game these past couple years, how he handles the ball, facilitates. I feel like if I keep working, I can be a top player like him. We have the same build, same athleticism, overall I feel like we’re the same build. So I think over the course of my career, I can have a game like that.”

Wednesday, Okongwu had 11 points in the Hawks’ 120-116 win vs. Washington, helping the team clinch a Top 6 playoff spot. Toward the end of the third quarter, he had four straight points to narrow the deficit to nine, before an eventual fourth-quarter comeback.

In the 135-103 win vs. the Suns (then the top team in the West) May 5, Okongwu was part of why the bench dominated, turning the game into a complete blowout in the fourth quarter. He finished with a season-high 14 points, to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Defensively, he had a scrappy performance in the Hawks’ win vs. Miami April 23, limiting Adebayo and the Heat to 14 points in the fourth quarter (Okongwu actually started that game and played 28 minutes, with Capela out due to injury).

Overall, he’s showing more good activity on the court, even if it hasn’t translated to the box score yet. While watching film a few weeks ago, power forward John Collins noticed Okongwu throw a cross-court pass out of a short roll. It was an indication that Okongwu’s game is developing.

“You’re just starting to see his game mature, a couple nuances. … That’s really big for O, who, as I say, is really a year removed from high school,” Collins said. “And to come in and be a real player in this league and have to contribute minutes, he’s doing the small things that end up eventually making something big happen. So, we’re all proud of O.”

With more reps, Okongwu has been able to get a feel for what the Hawks want from him, McMillan thinks.

“I think he’s going to be a really good player, solid player, in this league, for a long time,” McMillan said. “He has the skill, he wants to learn, he asks a ton of questions, and that’s what you want from a young rookie, is that he watches film, so he wants to learn. He absorbs what you tell him and he’s a physical player. He doesn’t shy away from contact in the paint.

“He went up against an All-Star (April 23) in Bam, and Bam is very physical in that paint. So he’s done a good job and as he continues to get minutes and get out there and play, and play in important situations like what we’re facing right now, he’ll get better. He’ll get better with time. But the potential that he has is, I think, unlimited.”