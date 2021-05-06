Bench dominates as Hawks rout Suns, eye No. 4 spot

3. Recording a season-high field-foal percentage (63.1%), shooting 50% from 3-point range (13-for-26), tallying their second-highest point total of the season (135) and tying a season-best 35 assists, the Hawks’ firepower was evident in this game. No individual player scored more than 18 points in the balanced attack. Of the starters, Clint Capela led with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals and Trae Young had 16 points and 12 assists. Off the bench, Gallinari had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, Williams had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists, Okongwu had 14 points and seven rebounds and Huerter had 13 points and two assists.

4. This was Okongwu’s best game all season, as he continues to show steady progress and maturity in the second half of the season. His 14 points set a career-high, and he added three steals and one block in 18 minutes. Okongwu was a plus-33 and, in the fourth quarter, scored six straight key points (including a killer dunk) to give the Hawks a 15-point lead with 10:33 left.

5. The fourth-place Knicks lost to Denver Wednesday, so the fifth-place Hawks are just a half game back from them now. The Hawks’ schedule has been tough all year, but the final stretch brings a little good fortune — Thursday’s game in Indiana is their final away game before closing the regular season with four straight home games. Seven of their final eight games will come at home.

Stat of the game

28.6% (what the Suns shot from the field in the second half, after shooting 52.3% in the first half)

Star of the game

Okongwu (scored six straight points in the fourth to help the Hawks pull away, finishing with a career-high 14 points)

Quotable

“He seems to get better each time he steps out on the floor.” (McMillan on Okongwu)