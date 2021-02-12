Health-care heroes, HBCUs to be featured at All-Star game in Atlanta

According to a person familiar with the situation, it will not be a ticketed event, so the league will not be selling tickets to fans. But that doesn’t mean zero people will be in attendance.

The league plans to feature health-care heroes and historically Black colleges and universities at the event and will invite local health-care workers and students/staff from local HBCUs to attend. Details and invites are still being worked through, but about 1,200-1,500 people will be in attendance.