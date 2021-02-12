Health-care heroes, HBCUs to be featured at All-Star game in Atlanta

This year’s NBA All-Star game in Atlanta hasn’t been announced, but all signs are pointing toward a March 7 game at State Farm Arena.
According to a person familiar with the situation, it will not be a ticketed event, so the league will not be selling tickets to fans. But that doesn’t mean zero people will be in attendance.
The league plans to feature health-care heroes and historically Black colleges and universities at the event and will invite local health-care workers and students/staff from local HBCUs to attend. Details and invites are still being worked through, but about 1,200-1,500 people will be in attendance.
With several safety precautions in place, including mask mandates, contactless entry and security screenings and rapid-response COVID-19 testing for those sitting within 30 feet of the court, the Hawks reopened State Farm Arena to a limited number of fans (8%, or about 1,300 people) for home games beginning Jan. 26. Those safety precautions will be in place for the All-Star game, per a person familiar with the proceedings.
All-Star weekend typically spans several days and involves fan events, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been whittled to one day, with minimal fanfare.