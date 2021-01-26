X

Atlanta in ‘serious conversation’ to host NBA All-Star game

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta is in “serious conversation” to host this year’s NBA All-Star game, a Hawks team source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the AJC.

The Hawks have discussed with the NBA the possibility of hosting the game March 7 at State Farm Arena, though nothing is final.

ESPN first reported that the NBA and Players Association were discussing an All-Star game potentially hosted by Atlanta, with Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that this would include “the showcasing and benefiting of historically Black colleges and universities and COVID-19 relief funds.”

Per ESPN, there’s also the possibility that an Atlanta-based HBCU campus gyms would host the game.

