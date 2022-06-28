Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream

“I think my parents divorcing at a young age and just stuff like that, it’s just part of my testimony just be able to give it all to God,” Griffin said. “I think when you’re just at a broken place in your life, God puts all the pieces back together. And it’s just amazing. And you know it’s not by your power or your will, it’s by his grace. And so, I think, it’s, it’s just amazing, and I’ll never forget what God did for me.”

That relationship with his faith grew stronger as he dealt with injuries in high school, and when Griffin turned 16 he decided to get baptized reaffirm his commitment. That’s what gave him the strength to get through the recovery process and motivated him to work harder to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA.

“Yeah, that’s definitely my faith in God,” Griffin said. “Just be able to rely on him in those moments, I wouldn’t be here today without him. So through those moments, this wasn’t a fearful thing, it’s more of just this chance to grow my faith in God. So just to be able to come out of that, I feel like, you know, God sees that to set me up for a better future. I feel like now I just have a chip on my shoulder, and it just feels like, I want to work out even more to prove like that I can still belong.”

While Griffin may not have been the flashiest player to come out of this year’s draft, he was one of this class’ best shooters. He made 44.7% of his shots from long range, which has left the Hawks’ front office excited for his potential.

They also plan to continue fine-tuning his ability to attack the rim, while developing his capabilities on defense.

For now, Hawks coach Nate McMillan has encouraged Griffin to get his feet wet and get ready for next month’s Summer League. Griffin, as well as second-round pick, Tyrese Martin, will have plenty of competition ahead of them in their quest to earn minutes on the floor.

“They will have an opportunity,” McMillan said. “And it’s good to have competition, competing for opportunities. You know, we still have guys at the position that they play with Kevin Huerter and Bogey (Bogdan Bogdanovic). Those guys being our twos and threes, and you know, you bring in, guys like Martin and AJ, that will get that opportunity. But they know that they’re going to have to earn it.”

Training camp is still a couple of months away, though. So Griffin will take advantage of the Hawks’ practice facility to work on his game, while settling into the city of Atlanta.

It won’t be too much of an adjustment for him, and he said he saw some similarities with Durham, N.C., like the food and the weather.

He’ll be on the hunt for a new place to go to church with the help of his stepmom, Kathy. She, as well as her sister, usually scope out a few options for Griffin in the cities that he has traveled to for games.

“Everywhere I’ve been, I found something,” Griffin said. “So I’ll definitely been looking for one in Atlanta and one that feels like, you know, home. Just feels like, it’s the right place for me where God wants me to be to make an impact whether, you know, just like be able to speak there or share my testimony with others, too.”