Hawks will reach vaccination threshold to relax restrictions next month

In addition, at least two more players received their first dose, so at least 85% of the team has received its first dose. Since those players will have to wait weeks to get their second dose, the Hawks will not surpass the 85% fully vaccinated threshold the NBA has set to relax coronavirus restrictions until the final week of the regular season. Their final game is May 16 vs. Houston.

That’s because the NBA considers someone fully vaccinated one week after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and there’s a lag time between the first and second doses.