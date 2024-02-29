Hawks waive Patty Mills, convert Trent Forrest’s contract

The Hawks waived veteran guard Patty Mills and will convert two-day guard Trent Forrest to a standard contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Forrest is expected to join the Hawks in New York for Thursday’s game at the Nets.

Mills appeared in only 19 games for the Hawks this season, the first with the team for the 15-year veteran. He averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.6 minutes. Because he was waived before March 1, Mills is eligible to be on a postseason roster of any team that signs him.