Hawks waive guard Chaundee Brown

The Hawks waived guard Chaundee Brown, the NBA team announced Sunday.
The Hawks signed the former Michigan Wolverine to a two-way contract on April 9. He originally signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Dec. 27 and appeared in three games, averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.7 minutes (40.0 3FG%, 83.3 FT%). He also played in two contests with the Lakers last season.
The Hawks did not announce a corresponding move. The transaction opens a two-way spot heading into Atlanta’s training camp, which begins at the end of the month.
The Hawks signed Tyson Etienne and Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contracts last month. Both players will try to make their cases for either the remaining spot on the Hawks’ roster or the vacant two-way spot.
Hawks offseason moves
June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.
June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.
June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.
June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.
July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.
July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.
July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.
July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.
July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi.
July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.
July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.
July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.
July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.
July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.
Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.
Aug. 22: Signed guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract.
Aug. 25: Signed forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract.
Sept. 11: Waived guard Chaundee Brown.
