Hawks waive four players ahead of final two exhibition games

The Hawks requested waivers on guards Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and forward Chris Silva. All four players were signed to training camp deals and played limited minutes in the Hawks’ first two exhibition games. They will likely head to the College Park Skyhawks roster due to the nature of Exhibit 10 contracts.

The team has now trimmed the roster to the number of players it is allowed to carry into the regular season.