Hawks waive four players ahead of final two exhibition games

The Hawks waived four players from the team Sunday following their return from Abu Dhabi.
The Hawks requested waivers on guards Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and forward Chris Silva. All four players were signed to training camp deals and played limited minutes in the Hawks’ first two exhibition games. They will likely head to the College Park Skyhawks roster due to the nature of Exhibit 10 contracts.
The team has now trimmed the roster to the number of players it is allowed to carry into the regular season.
Here is what the Hawks’ roster looks like heading into the final two exhibition games. The Hawks play at the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Guards
Trae Young (11)
Dejounte Murray (5)
Bogdan Bogdanovic (13)
Aaron Holiday (3)
AJ Griffin (14)
Tyrese Martin (22)
Jarrett Culver* (7)
Trent Forrest* (2)
Forwards
John Collins (20)
De’Andre Hunter (12)
Jalen Johnson (1)
Justin Holiday (8)
Vit Krejci (27)
Center
Clint Capela (15)
Onyeka Okongwu (17)
Frank Kaminsky (0)
* Denotes player on a two-way contract.
