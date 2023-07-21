Hawks waive former second-round pick Tyrese Martin

The Hawks waived wing Tyrese Martin, the team announced Friday. The move came as the team reached the deadline on its decision to guarantee Martin’s $1.7 million contract for next season.

Martin appeared in 16 games for the Hawks last season, averaging 1.3 points in 4.1 minutes per game. He also suited up for 30 games (28 starts) with the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Hawks, recording 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33 minutes.

Martin had a number of solid outings for the Hawks at this year’s Summer League. He averaged 13.2 points, six rebounds and 2.6 assists in four games while making 44.4% of his shots from the field.

Martin’s release also comes on the heels of the team signing veteran guard Wesley Matthews to its last available guaranteed roster spot. The team still needs to decide if it will guarantee guard Vit Krejci.

The team still could move players around to make that possible, though. The Hawks have been frequently linked to the Raptors as a trade partner for big man Pascal Siakam.

The Hawks can carry up to 21 players on the roster in the offseason, including players on guaranteed deals, nonguaranteed deals, two-way contracts and training camp deals. The Hawks currently have 19 players on the roster.

Here’s what the team’s roster looks like heading into training camp. It also includes restricted free agent, Trent Forrest, who the team tendered a two-way offer in June. Forrest can test the market and see if a team extends something else, before giving the Hawks a chance to match it.

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, Trent Forrest (RFA), *Vit Krejci

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando

*- nonguaranteed contract