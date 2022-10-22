Hawks turn focus to clean up following shaky outing against Magic

The Hawks gave up 24 points off of 26 turnovers in their first two games. The Rockets and the Magic combined for 18 points off of fast breaks. So, the Hawks spent Saturday’s practice watching video and going over everything.

“Really focus on cleanup, so a lot of film on last night’s game on the things we did well and the things we did poorly and areas we need to improve,” McMillan said. “Basically today was a day to review, to clean up what we need to get better on both ends.”

On defense, the Hawks will look to settle into a rhythm early as they continue to try to find their defensive identity. The Hawks have the best defensive rating among teams that have played two games and the third best overall. They’ve done pretty well chasing their first two opponents off of the 3-point line, holding them to 25% shooting from a distance.

“We still got work,” McMillan said. “We still have to work and get better at containing the basketball, keeping the ball in front of us, whether it’s in isolation or pick and roll. If we can do that, then it will help us rebound the ball better, be able to get out into transition better and be able to contest better.

“If I’m controlling that basketball, I’m closer to my man, and I can contest his shot. If I’m not controlling that basketball, that means I got to step over and help you and then try to get out to my man. So it all starts with us controlling the basketball and keeping the ball, keeping the man in front.”

On offense, the Hawks made only seven of their 21 shot attempts from the floor. McMillan said that came as a result of the Hawks settling for contested shots instead of moving the ball and letting the game come to them.

So, following the morning’s film session, forward Jalen Johnson said that the team’s goal moving forward is to make smarter decisions with the ball.

“Whether we’re gonna go early in the shot clock or late in the shot clock, but just making sure it’s a good quality shot,” Johnson said. “I think that was the biggest thing to take away today. So, just understanding that.”

The Hawks will host the Hornets on Sunday in the final game of their opening homestand. Then they will head out for a eight-day, five-game trip.

Injury note

Nate McMillan said that there was no update on Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Hawks sharpshooter has not participated in a full practice yet, but has been able to do some light shooting and drills. The team won’t be able to accurately assess where Bogdanovic is in his rehab until they see a little more.