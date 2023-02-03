Hawks’ Trae Young not among NBA All-Star Game reserves

From the Eastern Conference, the reserves were Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and New York’s Julius Randle.

From the Western Conference, the picks were Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Memphis teammates Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George.

Others not picked included Phoenix’s Devin Booker and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis. Philadelphia’s James Harden, averaging 11 assists per game, also was left out. Unless he’s picked as an injury replacement, his streak of 10 consecutive All-Star appearances is over.

The 14 players who were announced Thursday join this pool of starters: team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

Explore Hawks rookie AJ Griffin to compete in Rising Stars challenge

Durant and Williamson are currently out with injuries. If either of them, or any other All-Star selection, cannot play for whatever reason then the task of replacing them falls on Commissioner Adam Silver.

James and Antetokounmpo will draft their teams live, shortly before the All-Star Game in a new twist this season; past All-Star drafts in the now-6-year-old captain’s format had been done ahead of time.

Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Antetokounmpo’s team; Denver’s Michael Malone is an All-Star coach now for the second time and will coach the team that James selects.