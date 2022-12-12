Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration

Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands at the conclusion of Atlanta’s 123-122 overtime win against the Bulls on Sunday night.
The incident occurred after Hawks rookie AJ Griffin made a layup at the buzzer in OT, concluding a hard-fought matchup. The teams scored a combined seven points in the final two seconds of the game, including a floater from Young that could have sealed the contest.
But a foul on DeMar DeRozan beyond the arc sent the Bulls forward to the line for three free throws. It gave the Bulls a 122-121 lead that also seemingly sealed the game before Griffin scored the game-winner.
This isn’t the first time Young has had to pay a steep fine for in-game behavior. In February, Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA for inappropriate language toward an official. He paid another $15,000 last October after making contact with a game official.
The Hawks are set to play the Grizzlies on Monday night in Memphis, Tenn.
Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Young was ruled out ahead of the game.
