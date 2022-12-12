Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration

The incident occurred after Hawks rookie AJ Griffin made a layup at the buzzer in OT, concluding a hard-fought matchup. The teams scored a combined seven points in the final two seconds of the game, including a floater from Young that could have sealed the contest.

But a foul on DeMar DeRozan beyond the arc sent the Bulls forward to the line for three free throws. It gave the Bulls a 122-121 lead that also seemingly sealed the game before Griffin scored the game-winner.