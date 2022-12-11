Former Hawks player Paul Silas, a longtime NBA coach, dies at 79

In time, James would become a champion. It took Paul Silas a few years to get to that level as a player as well. He was a five-time All-Defensive team selection who averaged 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds in 16 seasons with the St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks (who made him a second-round draft pick in 1964), Phoenix, Boston, Denver and Seattle. Silas won two titles with the Celtics – the first coming in his 10th season as a player – and claimed a third with the SuperSonics. He averaged 12.8 points and 13.8 rebounds in the 1976 Finals for Boston against the Suns.

“Paul Silas was a giant in basketball circles,” former NBA player Rex Chapman wrote Sunday on Twitter. “A great man. Was fortunate to spend a couple of seasons with Paul when he was an (assistant) coach with the Suns. I don’t know anyone with a bad word to say about him – ever. A sad day.”

Paul Silas played his college basketball at Creighton, averaging 20.5 points and 21.6 rebounds in three seasons. He was voted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.