Hawks trade Rajon Rondo to Clippers for Lou Williams, draft picks

The Hawks signed Rondo in free agency in November on a two-year, $15 million deal, aiming to help keep the offense going when Trae Young goes to the bench and bring a veteran presence to a young team attempting to exit the rebuilding phase and make the playoffs. Although Rondo brought knowledge and mentorship to the team, he struggled on the court for much of the season, averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 assists in 14.9 minutes per game. He also wasn’t at his healthiest, playing in only 27 games.

This move brings another experienced guard to the team in Williams, who is 34 and from metro Atlanta, having attended South Gwinnett High School. In 42 games (21.9 minutes per game), Williams was averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists off the bench for the Clippers.