Hawks to sign Rajon Rondo

Last season, without Young leading the charge, the Hawks’ offense struggled mightily. They converted two-way player Brandon Goodwin to an NBA contract, and Goodwin had some great scoring bursts, but he should likely be in more of a third guard role. They traded for Jeff Teague, and although he helped with four assists per game, he didn’t quite do enough to fix the problem, either, and is an unrestricted free agent not likely to return. They started the season thinking Evan Turner could play some backup point guard, but he clearly wasn’t the answer and played sparingly.

Young played 35.3 minutes per game, and if he was out, wing Kevin Huerter would slide over to point guard (he had some success filling in, though it takes him out of his natural position).

With his passing ability and veteran presence, the Rondo addition can help the Hawks, even if he does not appear to be the player he once was.

ESPN first reported the deal.

MORE TO COME