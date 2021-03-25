Hawks keep John Collins at trade deadline

That means, amid plenty of speculation and trade rumors, they’re holding on to power forward John Collins, who Tuesday vehemently expressed his desire to stay put in Atlanta. Collins is the longest-tenured Hawk and is the team’s second-leading scorer (18.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.8).

Collins is in his fourth season, and he and the Hawks couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension heading into this season. He will remain with the Hawks throughout this season and will become a restricted free agent after the season, which means the Hawks will have the ability to match other teams’ offers to Collins.