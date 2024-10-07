Hawks to take conscientious approach to exhibition minutes

The Hawks have also held intense scrimmages over the six days of training camp. So, Snyder said that the coaching staff and the health performance staff have remained in communication to make sure that Okongwu and those with bumps and bruises remain on track.

The team looks forward to the chance to finally go out there and compete against another team.

“I think you’ll just see,” guard Trae Young said. “I don’t know if it’s one thing I’m looking forward to showcasing. I think we got a lot of young guys, new guys to the team who can bring a lot of different abilities to the game. And then it’s hard to, like, really judge on what we do in practice, because we practice so much with each other. We know everything about each other. We know where the next reads are. So it’s gonna be fun going against somebody that we haven’t practiced against or is gonna know our sets and things like that. So it’ll be fun to see what we can do.”

Snyder shared last week that the team will take a flexible approach to their rotations as it figures out how best it functions. The Hawks have added a lot more size and versatility on the wing, which has increased its depth significantly from last season.