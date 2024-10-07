Breaking: Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks to take conscientious approach to exhibition minutes

Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
Hawks Media Day
1 / 24
Hawks star Trae Young poses for photos during media day on Monday, Sept 30, 2024. Media outlets gathered to take photos, conduct interviews and gather video footage. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
15 minutes ago

When the Hawks take the court at State Farm Arena Tuesday for their first exhibition game, they’ll be mindful of how they dish out minutes within their rotation.

ExploreHawks face Pacers Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in first of four exhibition games

“I think you know, looking at all the games over the course of the preseason, we have some guys that had longer summers that we want to be conscious of their minutes,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said Monday. “We’ve practiced hard, we want to be aware of that. Guys always come out of this period of preseason with some bumps and bruises that you want to be conscious of. So really, you try to get as much out of these games as you can and get better.”

Wing players Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) and Dyson Daniels (Australia) played well into the summer after handling national team duties. Onyeka Okongwu and Seth Lundy had medical procedures over the summer and have spent the offseason rehabbing and regaining strength.

The Hawks have also held intense scrimmages over the six days of training camp. So, Snyder said that the coaching staff and the health performance staff have remained in communication to make sure that Okongwu and those with bumps and bruises remain on track.

The team looks forward to the chance to finally go out there and compete against another team.

“I think you’ll just see,” guard Trae Young said. “I don’t know if it’s one thing I’m looking forward to showcasing. I think we got a lot of young guys, new guys to the team who can bring a lot of different abilities to the game. And then it’s hard to, like, really judge on what we do in practice, because we practice so much with each other. We know everything about each other. We know where the next reads are. So it’s gonna be fun going against somebody that we haven’t practiced against or is gonna know our sets and things like that. So it’ll be fun to see what we can do.”

Snyder shared last week that the team will take a flexible approach to their rotations as it figures out how best it functions. The Hawks have added a lot more size and versatility on the wing, which has increased its depth significantly from last season.

ExploreHawks select Zaccharie Risacher with top pick in 2024 NBA draft

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

10 things we learned from the Hawks’ media day
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the Hawks set their lineups not as simple as some may think
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Hawks preview: Did the Hawks sacrifice offense for defensive improvement?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Hawks turn up intensity in opening training-camp practice
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Hurricane Milton could cause cancellation of Hawks exhibition game at Heat1h ago
Hawks’ Vit Krejci looking to make big impact
Bally Sports Southeast to televise all four Hawks exhibition games
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ArLuther Lee

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s how the Harris and Trump housing plans differ
Emory studies mental health as a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Panthers?