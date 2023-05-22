Hawks to host exhibition game at home of G League affiliate

One of the Hawks’ exhibition games in advance of the 2023-24 NBA season will be played at the home of the College Park SkyHawks, their G League affiliate.
The Oct. 14 matchup against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans will tip off at 3:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. The arena, which opened in November 2019, seats 5,000 and is also the home of the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA.
Last year, the Pelicans hosted the Hawks in an exhibition game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham - the home of the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate Birmingham Squadron.
The Hawks’ full 2023 preseason schedule will be released at a later date.
