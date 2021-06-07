Hawks struggle vs. Philly’s pressure, but now know what to expect

In Game 2, they’ll aim to execute better down the stretch, taking that pressure in stride, and not get frustrated with it.

“I felt that they just went all-in,” center Clint Capela said. “All bets were off for them, so they just, whoever was closest to the ball was just going and the whole defense was just standing up to get steals and fast buckets. Obviously there’s stuff that we could have done better. We maybe seemed a little bit too agitated at times. We could have taken our time a little bit more. But it’s Game 1, so you don’t really know what to expect. But obviously now that we know what kind of team they are, we’re going to be ready for Game 2… We want to be the team to step up the intensity more in Game 2. That’s our mindset here.”

After three quarters of setting the pace, taking and making open shots, the Hawks started to think more about the clock, per both Capela and McMillan, which took them out of their game.

That aggression in the final few minutes was actually the playing style the Hawks expected from Philly, McMillan said. The 76ers got off to a shaky start, with 12 turnovers of their own in the first half, and it took it a while to gather themselves.

“We started playing the clock as opposed to playing the game and finishing the game and we had some bad possessions in that fourth quarter,” McMillan said. “The intensity that we saw in that fourth quarter is the intensity that we’re going to see (Tuesday) night. They are going to be playing much faster. They’re going to be much more aggressive defensively. They’re going to be trapping. I’m pretty sure we’re going to see, possibly, a smaller lineup… We got a chance to see that in the fourth quarter.”