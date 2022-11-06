Hawks striving for consistency as defensive package expands

With the Bucks, the NBA’s lone undefeated team, making a trip to Atlanta on Monday night, the Hawks want to make sure they’re learning from their mistakes.

The last time the Hawks faced the Bucks, they allowed them to get to the free-throw line 29 times. So, they’ll look to keep the Bucks out of the paint. McMillan said they’ll have to stay in front of their opponent and force them to shoot over the top. They’ll also need to outscrap a big Bucks frontcourt on the glass.

“I want them to be aggressive,” McMillan said. “I want them to be physical and, you know, continue to work at it. I don’t think they’re going out there and just fouling, but there’s some times we are reaching, and we’re putting ourselves in situations where if we were there early as opposed to being late we probably wouldn’t be in that situation.”

The Bucks (9-0) have averaged 24.2 free-throw attempts per game, and they’re making them at a 73% clip. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads his team in free-throw attempts with 12.9 per game, and he will look to take advantage of the Hawks’ aggression.

When the teams played Oct. 29, the Hawks did a good job of limiting the two-time league MVP to 13 points through three quarters. Now they’ll look to do so again, while cutting off the Bucks’ options on the perimeter.

“We have to anticipate what’s going to happen before it’s going to happen,” Hawks assistant Mike Longabardi said. “So that’ll put us in the right position, which will hopefully help us, you know, get a stop, get the rebound. And then we can go off to the other end.”

The Hawks know that settling on their defensive identity is still a work in progress. They also understand it won’t happen overnight. But they are finding ways to take steps in the right direction.

“We’re just still striving for consistency,” Longabardi said. “I think that’s as simple as it is. I know. It’s cliché, but those are the teams that have the most success are the teams that are the most consistent. And we got to just continue to just preach that and emphasize it. And hopefully it’ll pay off like in the end.”