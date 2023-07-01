Hawks still working during second day of free agency

The first 19 hours of free agency in the NBA had plenty of eye-popping deals reported, but the Hawks did not have any of them.

Several players in this year’s free-agent class returned to their teams when the floodgates opened at 6 p.m. Friday. By midnight, a few teams handed out lucrative contracts to players due for extensions.

But for the Hawks, they had a very quiet Friday night compared with the fireworks they set off Monday when they traded John Collins to the Jazz.

Though the Hawks may not have had any splashy deals reported Friday, they’ll continue to make their calls up until the moratorium period ends at noon ET Thursday.

The NBA announced Friday that the salary cap has been set at $136.021 million for the 2023-24 season. The tax level for the 2023-24 season is $165.294 million. The league also announced the various luxury-tax apron levels for teams.

The minimum team salary is $122.418 million for the 2023-24 season.

The first apron level is $172.346 million for the 2023-24 season.

The second apron level is $182.794 million for the 2023-24 season.

With Collins’ salary off the books, the Hawks now have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth $12.4 million. It gives the Hawks some flexibility to sign a free agent using that exception.

But Collins’ trade also opened a $25.3 exception, which would allow them to trade for a player or players up to that value. The Hawks have one year to use that exception.

In the deal that sent Collins to the Jazz, the Hawks received veteran forward Rudy Gay. The 17-year veteran could be a part of a package that the Hawks look to present to a trade partner. The Hawks have plenty of options available at forward, so it is unlikely that Gay will remain on the team even if they cannot make a trade happen.

The Hawks currently have 14 players under guaranteed contracts, which does not include what will they will pay their first-round pick, Kobe Bufkin. The team likely will sign their second-round picks, Mouhamed Gueye and Seth Lundy to two-way contracts. Per the new CBA, teams can carry up to three two-way players. The Hawks have reportedly already have signed Miles Norris to a two-way deal.

There’s still plenty of time though for the Hawks to get in on the action as they continue to keep their options open.