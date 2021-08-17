ajc logo
X

Hawks, State Farm Arena hire new CFO

Believe Atlanta shirts for fans cover the seats in State Farm Arena at Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on July 3. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Caption
Believe Atlanta shirts for fans cover the seats in State Farm Arena at Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on July 3. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks and State Farm Arena hired former NBA executive Joel Browning as executive vice president and chief financial officer, the team announced Tuesday.

He will oversee the finance, accounting, information technology and analytics departments and will have a leadership role in future large-scale projects, the Hawks said. He’ll report to CEO Steve Koonin.

Browning previously was a vice president in the NBA’s team-marketing and business-operations department, working as a consultant to the Hawks and six other teams. Before joining the league office, he was the Detroit Pistons’ vice president of business operations and strategy.

Joel Browning, new executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Hawks and State Farm Arena.
Caption
Joel Browning, new executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

Credit: Contributed by Hawks

Credit: Contributed by Hawks

With the Hawks, Browning will assume some of the duties of former chief operating officer Thad Sheely, who oversaw operations and finance before resigning last week to start a real-estate development company in Atlanta. Sheely was a key leader in the makeover of State Farm Arena and the building of the Hawks’ practice facility.

In Other News
1
Hawks to play on Christmas Day
2
Hawks hold Sharife Cooper out of Summer League game
3
Hawks rookies Johnson, Cooper off to promising start at Summer League
4
Draft picks Cooper, Johnson lead Hawks to Summer League win
5
Talks for Huerter extension to ramp up next week
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top