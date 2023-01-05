Hawks snap four-game skid, down the Kings

So, when the Kings returned from their timeout, the Hawks stood strong. Onyeka Okongwu blocked Fox’s shot at the rim and the team stopped Domantas Sabonis for getting off the putback.

2. The Hawks needed to come up big, but as the game raced down the stretch they seemingly did not have any answers to a 7-0 Kings run. Murray scored a jumper from midrange to put the Hawks up 113-109 with 2:12 remaining in the game.

But then the Hawks went scoreless for the next 54 seconds. Prior to that, Fox slammed down a thunderous dunk on the head of Okongwu that sparked a lot of life into the Kings. Then former Hawks wing Kevin Huerter knocked down a 3-pointer. Fox got to the basket again straight down the lane and drew a 3-point play to put the Kings up 117-113 with 1:16 remaining in the game.

The Hawks have allowed many a game to come down to the final seconds as they struggle to get stops and make shots.

3. The Hawks looked to limit the Kings in transition on Wednesday. They’ve averaged 19 fast-break points over the last four games after giving up 29 points to the Pacers to begin their recent stretch of games.

The Hawks limited the Kings, a team that averages 14 fast-break points a game, to seven in the first half while slowing Fox. The Hawks limited the guard to eight points in the first half, roughly three points fewer than his average.

With the Hawks’ opponents taking the ball out of the net, the team has struggled to get back in transition and keep their opponents in front.

Hawks 120, Kings 117

4. But the Hawks allowed the Kings to stay in the game off of some of their mistakes. The Hawks gave up 11 points off of 12 turnovers through the first three quarters. The Kings would often send their bigs down low to trap Hawks guard Trae Young on his drives to the basket.

When Young, who ended the night with 21 points, would step on the brakes or try to get creative with his passes on kickouts, the Kings were ready. Young had four turnovers to his four assists through three quarters, with John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and Okongwu accounting for the remaining eight.

Then in the fourth quarter, as the Hawks looked to create separation from the Kings, officials called both Okongwu and Murray for offensive fouls. Then Murray stepped out of bounds.

The Hawks have averaged 12.9 turnovers per game this season, the third fewest in the NBA. But against the Kings, they had 16 as they played aggressively to stop their skid.

5. After the Warriors outrebounded the Hawks 69-53 on Monday night, the Hawks performed better on the boards against the Kings. The Hawks gave up 23 offensive rebounds to the Warriors, they held the Kings to just 10.

Stat to know

24 – Kings guard Kevin Huerter scored 24 against the Hawks, his former team.

Up next

The Hawks play at the Lakers Friday night. L.A. (17-21) beat the Heat Wednesday night. Ex-Hawk Dennis Schroder scored 32 for the Lakers. LeBron James (ill) did not play.