Hawks sign Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract

The Hawks signed Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne to an Exhibit 10 contract on Monday afternoon.
Etienne will have a chance to compete at the Hawks’ training camp next month, as he looks to prove himself further.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA contract with minimum guarantees ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. It gives the Hawks flexibility in terms of how they could sign Etienne to the team.
The Hawks could waive Etienne and assign him to the Skyhawks of the NBA G League. Should they come away from training camp impressed with Etienne, he could earn a two-way contract if they convert one of the players on a two-way contract to a standard deal.
The team reportedly signed Etienne shortly after June’s NBA draft, and the 6-foot-2 guard took advantage with a strong performance at Summer League in July. He averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes over five games in Las Vegas.
Etienne spent three seasons at Wichita State, where averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes.
Hawks offseason moves
June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.
June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.
June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.
June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.
July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.
July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.
July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.
July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.
July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi.
July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.
July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.
July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.
July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.
July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.
Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.
Aug. 22: Signed guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract.
