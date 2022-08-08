BreakingNews
Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced
ajc logo
X

Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract

The Hawks signed former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract Monday.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The Hawks signed former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract Monday.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 21 minutes ago

The Hawks signed former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract Monday, filling their second and final two-way slot on the roster.

The 6-foot-4 Forrest played in 60 games as a two-way player with Utah last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. Forrest joins Chaundee Brown as two-way signees while the team already has 14 players signed to guaranteed deals and has one spot remaining should a candidate emerge during training camp.

The Hawks could opt to convert either Brown’s or Forrest’s deal before the regular season begins in October. If not, the two will be limited to 50 games during the regular season and will spend the remainder of the time with the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.

Hawks offseason moves

ExploreThe new Big Three building chemistry

June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.

June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.

June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.

July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.

July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.

July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.

July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi

July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.

July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.

July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.

July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.

Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 14h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?
9h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
4h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield returns to practice
1h ago
The Latest
Collins, Murray, Young provide promising preview of chemistry at CrawsOver Pro-Am
Mike Glenn on death of Bill Russell: ‘He impressed me with the courage he had to stand...
AJC Hawks Report podcast: Have the Hawks built a championship roster?
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
7h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top