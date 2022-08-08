Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract

The Hawks signed former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract Monday, filling their second and final two-way slot on the roster.
The 6-foot-4 Forrest played in 60 games as a two-way player with Utah last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. Forrest joins Chaundee Brown as two-way signees while the team already has 14 players signed to guaranteed deals and has one spot remaining should a candidate emerge during training camp.
The Hawks could opt to convert either Brown’s or Forrest’s deal before the regular season begins in October. If not, the two will be limited to 50 games during the regular season and will spend the remainder of the time with the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.
Hawks offseason moves
June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.
June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.
June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.
June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.
July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.
July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.
July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.
July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.
July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi
July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.
July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.
July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.
July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.
July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.
Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.
