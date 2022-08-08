Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract

The 6-foot-4 Forrest played in 60 games as a two-way player with Utah last season, averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. Forrest joins Chaundee Brown as two-way signees while the team already has 14 players signed to guaranteed deals and has one spot remaining should a candidate emerge during training camp.

The Hawks could opt to convert either Brown’s or Forrest’s deal before the regular season begins in October. If not, the two will be limited to 50 games during the regular season and will spend the remainder of the time with the College Park Skyhawks in the G League.