Hawks sign Malik Ellison to Exhibit 10 contract

The son of Savannah native and former No. 1 overall pick Pervis Ellison, Malik Ellison played collegiately at St. John’s (2015-17), Pittsburgh (2018-19) and Hartford (2019-20).

Ellison joins Tyson Etienne and Chris Silva as the players looking to make their case for a spot on the Hawks’ roster for the coming season. As of now, the Hawks have 19 players heading into training camp.

The Hawks have not announced the start of training camp but announced the date of their open practice.

Hawks offseason moves

June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.

June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.

June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.

July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.

July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.

July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.

July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi.

July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.

July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.

July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.

July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.

July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.

Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.

Aug. 22: Signed guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract.

Aug. 25: Signed forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract.

Sept. 11: Waived guard Chaundee Brown.

Sept. 12: Signed Jarrett Culver to two-way contract.

Sept. 16: Signed guard Malik Ellison to Exhibit 10 contract.