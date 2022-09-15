ajc logo
X

Hawks set date for open practice this month

April 24, 2022 Atlanta - during the first half in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 224, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
April 24, 2022 Atlanta - during the first half in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 224, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The beginning of Hawks training camp is approaching, and fans will get the chance to watch the team practice later this month.

The Hawks announced Thursday an open practice at State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Fans will get their first look at the team’s roster, which the Hawks have overhauled as they try to address their defensive needs.

ExploreBally Sports releases Hawks’ broadcast schedule, team

The team acquired Dejounte Murray from the Spurs as a complementary backcourt partner to Trae Young. The team also dealt sharpshooter Kevin Huerter to the Kings and brought aboard Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless to provide more veteran presence in the locker room.

The Hawks added frontcourt depth in Frank Kaminsky to provide more backup to Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu. They also continued to look toward the future, drafting a potential ace in the first round in AJ Griffin, as well as Tyrese Martin, who could have a strong two-way presence.

The team will look to compete in an Eastern Conference that has grown more competitive than a season ago.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

“The buzz surrounding the Hawks this offseason has been amazing, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome fans back to the award-winning State Farm Arena,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement.

The event will feature members from Hawks Entertainment teams, including PA announcer Big Tigger, in-game host Shamea Morton and DJ MoHawk. Harry the Hawk, the ATL Hawks Dancers and the Flight Crew also will be there.

Sharecare, which is the Hawks official jersey patch sponsor this year, will giveaway magnetic 2022-23 Hawks schedule, which will be available to all fans, while supplies last.

Doors will open one hour before the open practice, at 6 p.m., and fans should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 1-5. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Ticketmaster, and all tickets are general admission. All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

This is the second year in a row that the Hawks have hosted an open practice since the NBA shifted its policies at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawks haven’t announced the date for the beginning of training camp.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season15h ago
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity
8h ago
Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers said the team has been simulating crowd noise by using loudspeakers at practice. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium
3h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
4h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
4h ago
The Latest
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Credit: Nikki Boertman

Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract
Hawks waive guard Chaundee Brown
Hawks great Lou Hudson inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top