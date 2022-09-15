Hawks set date for open practice this month

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

“The buzz surrounding the Hawks this offseason has been amazing, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome fans back to the award-winning State Farm Arena,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement.

The event will feature members from Hawks Entertainment teams, including PA announcer Big Tigger, in-game host Shamea Morton and DJ MoHawk. Harry the Hawk, the ATL Hawks Dancers and the Flight Crew also will be there.

Sharecare, which is the Hawks official jersey patch sponsor this year, will giveaway magnetic 2022-23 Hawks schedule, which will be available to all fans, while supplies last.

Doors will open one hour before the open practice, at 6 p.m., and fans should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 1-5. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Ticketmaster, and all tickets are general admission. All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

This is the second year in a row that the Hawks have hosted an open practice since the NBA shifted its policies at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawks haven’t announced the date for the beginning of training camp.