Hawks set date for open practice this month

The beginning of Hawks training camp is approaching, and fans will get the chance to watch the team practice later this month.
The Hawks announced Thursday an open practice at State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Fans will get their first look at the team’s roster, which the Hawks have overhauled as they try to address their defensive needs.
The team acquired Dejounte Murray from the Spurs as a complementary backcourt partner to Trae Young. The team also dealt sharpshooter Kevin Huerter to the Kings and brought aboard Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless to provide more veteran presence in the locker room.
The Hawks added frontcourt depth in Frank Kaminsky to provide more backup to Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu. They also continued to look toward the future, drafting a potential ace in the first round in AJ Griffin, as well as Tyrese Martin, who could have a strong two-way presence.
The team will look to compete in an Eastern Conference that has grown more competitive than a season ago.
“The buzz surrounding the Hawks this offseason has been amazing, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome fans back to the award-winning State Farm Arena,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement.
The event will feature members from Hawks Entertainment teams, including PA announcer Big Tigger, in-game host Shamea Morton and DJ MoHawk. Harry the Hawk, the ATL Hawks Dancers and the Flight Crew also will be there.
Sharecare, which is the Hawks official jersey patch sponsor this year, will giveaway magnetic 2022-23 Hawks schedule, which will be available to all fans, while supplies last.
Doors will open one hour before the open practice, at 6 p.m., and fans should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 1-5. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Ticketmaster, and all tickets are general admission. All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.
This is the second year in a row that the Hawks have hosted an open practice since the NBA shifted its policies at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawks haven’t announced the date for the beginning of training camp.
