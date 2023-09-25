Hawks sign forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract

The Hawks added a familiar face to their training camp roster Monday, signing forward Chris Silva to an Exhibit 10 contract.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA pact with minimum guarantees ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. It gives the Hawks flexibility in terms of how they could sign Silva to the team.

Silva appeared in 40 games for the College Park Skyhawks during the 2022-23 NBA G-League season. He averaged 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes.

Silva signed two 10-day contracts with the Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 31, 2023 and Feb. 10, 2023), seeing action in one game.

Silva has played in 70 regular-season games over three seasons with the Heat, Kings and Timberwolves, posting career averages of averages of 2.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.7 minutes. He also has logged G League minutes with Sioux Falls and Iowa.

The Hawks currently have no open roster spots, with 15 players currently signed to guaranteed deals, as well as three players signed to two-way contracts. The team is allowed to carry up to 21 players into training camp before whittling it down to the allotted number of players before they open the season Oct. 25 against the Hornets.

The Hawks could waive Silva and assign him to the Skyhawks of the NBA G League like they did last season following the team’s second exhibition game in Abu Dhabi.

