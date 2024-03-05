Hawks sign former Laker, Knick to two-way contract

NEW YORK -- The Hawks signed small forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract Monday, the final day NBA teams could sign players to two-way deals.

We have signed forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract.



Welcome to the A, @Dylan_Windler23! pic.twitter.com/1Qk4RGLyje — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 5, 2024

Windler played in 11 games with the Lakers and Knicks this season and played in 84 games with the Cavaliers after being selected 26th overall in the 2019 NBA draft. He has plenty of experience in the NBA G League, appearing in 42 games with 24 starts. He averaged 13.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.4 minutes on 46.7% overall shooting and 37.5% shooting from 3.